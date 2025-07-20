Insurgents Neutralized in Balochistan Operation: Justice for Qawwali Troupe Victims

In a significant operation in Balochistan's Kalat district, security forces have eliminated four insurgents suspected of fatally attacking a passenger bus earlier this week. The tragic incident resulted in the deaths of three Qawwali troupe members, drawing widespread attention.

The apprehended insurgents had sought refuge in the mountainous region near Parod, where their activities were tracked by intelligence. This attack was notably violent, targeting a troupe associated with the late Amjad Sabri. Among the deceased were prominent upcoming musician Muhammad Asif and veteran members Muhammad Bashir Sabri and Muhammad Raza.

The province of Balochistan, neighboring Iran and Afghanistan, has seen a surge in insurgent activities, including a prior bus attack on July 10. Ethnic Baloch factions allege federal exploitation of local resources amid the ongoing unrest.

