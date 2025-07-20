Tripura's Task Force Targets Illegal Immigrants

In a decisive move, Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha announced the formation of a special task force aimed at identifying illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the state. This initiative aligns with the state's efforts to manage undocumented non-Muslim migrants under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

His statement follows the revelation by Tipra Motha Party leader Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma regarding a similar initiative by West Tripura district police. The focus is on detecting those who entered after December 31, 2014, and do not meet the criteria set by the Centre.

The Election Commission of India has scheduled a meeting with Tipra Motha Party representatives to deliberate concerns related to the possible inclusion of illegal immigrants in Tripura's electoral rolls, following TMP's request for a Special Intensive Revision similar to Bihar's approach.