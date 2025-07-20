Encroachment Cleanup Near Varanasi Circuit House for Enhanced Security

In a move aimed at bolstering security for visiting dignitaries, Varanasi's district administration undertook the removal of unauthorized constructions near the Circuit House on Sunday.

According to KK Singh, Executive Engineer of PWD, encroachments around the Lat Shahi Mazar were dismantled after a thorough verification confirmed they were illegal.

The Circuit House, a regular hosting ground for high-profile guests, was found to be threatened by the proximity of these unauthorized structures, prompting their removal.