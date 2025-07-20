Encroachment Cleanup Near Varanasi Circuit House for Enhanced Security
The district administration in Varanasi cleared illegal encroachments near the Circuit House to address security concerns for high-profile visitors. Following a verification process, structures around Lat Shahi Mazar were removed. The presence of unauthorized constructions in the area was considered a threat to delegate safety.
In a move aimed at bolstering security for visiting dignitaries, Varanasi's district administration undertook the removal of unauthorized constructions near the Circuit House on Sunday.
According to KK Singh, Executive Engineer of PWD, encroachments around the Lat Shahi Mazar were dismantled after a thorough verification confirmed they were illegal.
The Circuit House, a regular hosting ground for high-profile guests, was found to be threatened by the proximity of these unauthorized structures, prompting their removal.
