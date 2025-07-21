High-Stakes Nuclear Talks Set for Istanbul

Nuclear negotiations involving Iran and the E3—Britain, France, and Germany—are scheduled to take place in Istanbul this Friday. An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced the talks amidst warnings from the European nations about the possible reimposition of international sanctions should negotiations not proceed.

The meeting will occur at the deputy foreign minister level, according to Esmaeil Baghaei, who emphasized ongoing diplomatic engagement following crucial recent dialogues. These talks follow a significant video conference involving foreign ministers from the E3 nations and the EU's foreign policy chief with Iranian counterparts.

The E3 nations, part of the 2015 nuclear deal alongside China and Russia, have stressed that any lack of progress in discussions with the U.S. could see the snapback mechanism used to reintroduce sanctions. Tehran has previously engaged in mediated negotiations with the U.S., although challenges such as uranium enrichment pose ongoing hurdles.