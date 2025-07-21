Gang Leader 'Fito' Extradited: A Step towards Justice
José Adolfo Macías Villamar, aka 'Fito,' leader of the Ecuadorian gang 'Los Choneros,' was extradited to the U.S. on charges of importing cocaine. He was recaptured in Ecuador last June after escaping prison. The extradition follows U.S. guarantees of rights respect and marks a historic move for Ecuador.
- Country:
- Ecuador
In a landmark move, Ecuador has extradited José Adolfo Macías Villamar, the notorious leader of the violent gang 'Los Choneros,' to the United States. Known by his moniker 'Fito,' Macías led a network involved in drug trafficking, arms smuggling, and violence.
Following an escape and subsequent recapture, the extradition was conducted after the U.S. provided assurances regarding the protection of the 45-year-old's rights. This event represents a significant development in Ecuador's cooperation with international efforts to combat drug-related crime.
Macías has been charged in New York for importing vast quantities of cocaine into the U.S. This extradition is a first for Ecuador and underscores the transnational collaboration against organized crime, reflecting a commitment to uphold law and order despite challenges.
