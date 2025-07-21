Gang Leader 'Fito' Extradited: A Step towards Justice

In a landmark move, Ecuador has extradited José Adolfo Macías Villamar, the notorious leader of the violent gang 'Los Choneros,' to the United States. Known by his moniker 'Fito,' Macías led a network involved in drug trafficking, arms smuggling, and violence.

Following an escape and subsequent recapture, the extradition was conducted after the U.S. provided assurances regarding the protection of the 45-year-old's rights. This event represents a significant development in Ecuador's cooperation with international efforts to combat drug-related crime.

Macías has been charged in New York for importing vast quantities of cocaine into the U.S. This extradition is a first for Ecuador and underscores the transnational collaboration against organized crime, reflecting a commitment to uphold law and order despite challenges.