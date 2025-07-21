Naxalite Violence Claims Two More Lives in Bijapur

In a grim reminder of the ongoing Naxalite violence, two men were brutally killed in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, according to police reports on Monday.

The separate incidents took place overnight in the Tarrem police station area. Security forces rushed to the scenes the following morning.

This year, the Bastar region has witnessed 27 fatalities due to Maoist activities, marking a persistent threat. Recent victims included temporary teachers accused of collaborating with police.

(With inputs from agencies.)