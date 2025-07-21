Naxalite Violence Claims Two More Lives in Bijapur
Two men were killed by Naxalites in separate villages of Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh. The incidents were part of ongoing Maoist violence in the Bastar region, which has claimed 27 lives this year. Victims included temporary teachers accused of being police informers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 21-07-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 10:50 IST
- Country:
- India
In a grim reminder of the ongoing Naxalite violence, two men were brutally killed in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, according to police reports on Monday.
The separate incidents took place overnight in the Tarrem police station area. Security forces rushed to the scenes the following morning.
This year, the Bastar region has witnessed 27 fatalities due to Maoist activities, marking a persistent threat. Recent victims included temporary teachers accused of collaborating with police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CBI Takes Charge: Unraveling Post-Poll Violence Mystery in Sandeshkhali
Gujarat AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava arrested on attempt to murder charges: Police.
Delhi Police Crackdown on Illegal Chinese 'Manjha' Sees Major Seizure Ahead of Festive Season
Punjab Police Thwart Target Killing Plot by Canada-based Gangster
Police Foil Rs 1.12 Crore Foreign Liquor Smuggling Plot on NH-19 Bridge