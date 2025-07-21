Left Menu

Naxalite Violence Claims Two More Lives in Bijapur

Two men were killed by Naxalites in separate villages of Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh. The incidents were part of ongoing Maoist violence in the Bastar region, which has claimed 27 lives this year. Victims included temporary teachers accused of being police informers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 21-07-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 10:50 IST
Naxalite Violence Claims Two More Lives in Bijapur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a grim reminder of the ongoing Naxalite violence, two men were brutally killed in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, according to police reports on Monday.

The separate incidents took place overnight in the Tarrem police station area. Security forces rushed to the scenes the following morning.

This year, the Bastar region has witnessed 27 fatalities due to Maoist activities, marking a persistent threat. Recent victims included temporary teachers accused of collaborating with police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

