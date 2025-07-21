Fatal Feud: Stabbing Incident Rocks Jaipur Neighborhood

A violent altercation has led to the tragic death of a young man in the Paldi Meena area of Jaipur, police report. The 22-year-old victim, Vipin, was stabbed in the chest by an assailant named Anas, in what is believed to be a culmination of a long-standing feud between the two.

The fatal stabbing occurred near Vipin's residence, following a confrontation with Anas and his associates. After the attack, Vipin was transported to SMS Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities confirm the suspect fled the scene immediately after the attack.

In response to the incident, law enforcement personnel have been dispatched to the neighborhood to ensure peace and prevent further unrest. Investigations are underway to apprehend the suspect and bring clarity to the motive behind this violent act.

(With inputs from agencies.)