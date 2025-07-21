Waikato to Get New Medical School as Govt Backs Regional Health Workforce Boost

The New Zealand Government has officially greenlit the establishment of a new medical school at the University of Waikato, marking a bold step in its mission to strengthen the country’s health workforce, particularly in underserved regions and rural communities. Announced jointly by Health Minister Simeon Brown and Tertiary Education Minister Dr Shane Reti, the initiative represents a landmark investment in healthcare education, regional development, and long-term capacity-building.

A Game-Changer for Health and Education

Cabinet’s approval of the business case signals the formal beginning of a project that has been long anticipated by the Waikato region. Backed by $82.85 million in government funding and over $150 million from the University of Waikato—including significant philanthropic contributions—the school is set to begin construction on teaching facilities later this year.

“This decision affirms our commitment to building a stronger, more resilient health workforce for the future,” said Minister Brown. “With a strong emphasis on primary care and rural health, the new Waikato medical school will help address some of the most pressing access issues in our healthcare system.”

The project reflects not only an education initiative but a cornerstone of regional development policy, with benefits expected to flow through to Hamilton and surrounding rural areas.

Graduate-Entry Model Offers New Pathways

Unlike traditional undergraduate medical programmes, the Waikato medical school will follow a graduate-entry model—a flexible pathway allowing students who have already completed a relevant undergraduate degree to pursue a medical qualification.

“This model will open up opportunities for a wider range of New Zealanders to enter the medical profession, including those with prior work and life experience,” said Minister Reti. “It aligns with our goal of cultivating a more diverse and adaptable workforce capable of meeting the evolving needs of patients and communities.”

The programme is designed to attract students who are already rooted in regional communities, thus increasing the likelihood that graduates will remain and practise in these areas long-term.

Infrastructure and Clinical Training in Focus

The next phase of the project includes construction of state-of-the-art teaching facilities and the development of clinical placement partnerships with healthcare providers in the Waikato and rural districts.

Clinical placements will be an integral part of the training, ensuring that students gain hands-on experience in real-world settings, particularly in under-served areas. The Government envisions this as a pathway to not only educating future doctors but also retaining them in the communities that need them most.

“Strengthening primary care is critical to keeping people well and reducing pressure on hospitals,” Brown added. “This medical school will train doctors who are ready and willing to meet people where they are—in their own communities.”

Expanding National Medical Training Capacity

The Waikato programme will add 120 new doctor training places annually starting from 2028—a dramatic expansion of the country’s medical education capacity. This comes on top of the Government’s ongoing expansion of 100 additional medical school places at the University of Auckland and the University of Otago.

Together, these measures will help New Zealand train more of its own medical professionals, reducing reliance on international recruitment and addressing longstanding shortages in the health sector.

Boost to Waikato’s Academic Ecosystem

The new medical school also builds upon the University of Waikato’s growing health sciences offerings, including recent programmes in nursing, midwifery, and pharmacy. These additions position the institution as a future hub for health training and research in New Zealand.

Minister Reti called the development a “transformational milestone” for the university. “It strengthens Waikato’s role as a leader in tertiary education and brings new academic and economic opportunities to Hamilton and the greater region.”

He emphasized that the project reflects the kind of innovative and regionally focused thinking that the Government seeks from universities. “We’re supporting initiatives that boost regional growth, increase equity in access to education, and meet the needs of rural and Māori communities.”

A Vision for the Future

The establishment of the new medical school aligns with the broader goals outlined in the National–ACT coalition agreement, which prioritises pragmatic, future-focused investment in public services. A comprehensive cost-benefit analysis was presented to Cabinet before the decision, underscoring the fiscal and social returns expected from the project.

As the Government looks to ease pressure on the health system and ensure long-term sustainability, this new training pathway is seen as a vital piece of the solution.

“Increasing the number of homegrown doctors is not just about numbers—it’s about training medical professionals who understand the context and needs of the communities they serve,” Brown concluded.