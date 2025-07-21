Supreme Court Denies Urgency in Justice Varma FIR Plea
The Supreme Court refused urgent hearing for a plea seeking an FIR against Justice Yashwant Varma related to a cash row. Despite multiple requests for urgency, the court maintained decorum, affirming procedural listing. Justice Varma faces impeachment recommendations after an inquiry found misconduct evidence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 11:17 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court refrained from granting an urgent hearing on a plea seeking the registration of an FIR against Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court, relating to a cash discovery controversy.
The bench, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran, responded to lawyer Mathews Nedumpara's request, asserting that due process would be followed despite repeated urging.
An inquiry concluded that Justice Varma had control over where half-burnt cash was found, supporting misconduct claims. Recommendations for impeachment have been made to Parliament, with hearings expected during the Monsoon session starting July 21.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Salman Khurshid Urges Caution Against Equating Misconduct with Terrorism
Suvendu Adhikari Targets Alleged TMC Misconduct: Names to Be Revealed
Zimbabwe's Kundai Matigimu Sanctioned for On-Field Misconduct
Alarming Misconduct Allegations Against Authorities in Baloch Detainments
Sibal Challenges Government's Impeachment Move Against Justice Varma