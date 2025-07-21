Supreme Court Denies Urgency in Justice Varma FIR Plea

The Supreme Court refrained from granting an urgent hearing on a plea seeking the registration of an FIR against Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court, relating to a cash discovery controversy.

The bench, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran, responded to lawyer Mathews Nedumpara's request, asserting that due process would be followed despite repeated urging.

An inquiry concluded that Justice Varma had control over where half-burnt cash was found, supporting misconduct claims. Recommendations for impeachment have been made to Parliament, with hearings expected during the Monsoon session starting July 21.