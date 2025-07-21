Left Menu

Supreme Court Denies Urgency in Justice Varma FIR Plea

The Supreme Court refused urgent hearing for a plea seeking an FIR against Justice Yashwant Varma related to a cash row. Despite multiple requests for urgency, the court maintained decorum, affirming procedural listing. Justice Varma faces impeachment recommendations after an inquiry found misconduct evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 11:17 IST
Supreme Court Denies Urgency in Justice Varma FIR Plea
plea
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court refrained from granting an urgent hearing on a plea seeking the registration of an FIR against Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court, relating to a cash discovery controversy.

The bench, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran, responded to lawyer Mathews Nedumpara's request, asserting that due process would be followed despite repeated urging.

An inquiry concluded that Justice Varma had control over where half-burnt cash was found, supporting misconduct claims. Recommendations for impeachment have been made to Parliament, with hearings expected during the Monsoon session starting July 21.

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Scottie Scheffler: Golf's New Legend in the Making

Scottie Scheffler: Golf's New Legend in the Making

 Global
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025