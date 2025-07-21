Omar Abdullah Pushes for Water Projects Amidst Indus Treaty Tensions
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is advocating for the completion of key water infrastructure projects amidst tensions over the Indus-Water Treaty. He focuses on the Tulbul Navigation project and Chenab River water diversion to combat water scarcity in Jammu, and enhance hydroelectric capacity.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, known for his longstanding criticism of the 1960 Indus-Water Treaty, is optimistic about obtaining central government approval for the completion of the Tulbul Navigation project in Kashmir and the diversion of Chenab River water. This move aims to address water scarcity issues in Jammu.
Following the devastating Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people, primarily tourists, the Indian government announced various measures against Pakistan. These included placing the 1960 Indus-Water Treaty in suspension, citing Pakistan's support for terror groups and waging a proxy war against India.
Abdullah, in an exclusive interview with PTI, emphasized the importance of initiating medium-term projects even as the benefits of nullifying the treaty would take time to manifest. The proposed projects include the Tulbul Navigation Barrage to aid navigation and electricity generation and a water-lifting scheme from the Chenab to provide a sustainable water source for Jammu city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chargesheet Filed Against 11 in Jammu and Kashmir Narco-Terror Investigation
Pakistan Delays Taliban Recognition: Strategic Caution in Diplomatic Ties
Drug Crackdown: Notorious Peddler Detained in Jammu and Kashmir
Pakistan Snubbed from Inaugural World Clubs T20 Championship
Devastating Monsoon: Torrential Rains Ravage Pakistan