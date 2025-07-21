Left Menu

Bombay High Court Acquits 12 in 7/11 Train Blasts

In a major development, the Bombay High Court has acquitted twelve persons previously arrested for their alleged involvement in the 2006 Mumbai train bombings. The prosecution claimed links to the banned Students' Islamic Movement of India. This decision overturns a previous conviction of several individuals sentenced to death or life imprisonment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-07-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 13:14 IST
In a landmark ruling, the Bombay High Court on Monday acquitted twelve individuals formerly convicted for their alleged role in the July 11, 2006, Mumbai train bombings. The prosecution had initially argued that the accused were affiliated with the banned Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

Among the acquitted were individuals previously sentenced to death, as well as those serving life sentences. Their alleged crimes included assembling and planting explosive devices on local trains, acts that resulted in several casualties. The prosecution's case centered on claims of foreign training and funding.

The High Court's decision marks a significant turn in the legal proceedings, providing relief to those who have been on death row for nearly two decades. This development may influence future discussions on legal processes and anti-terrorism laws in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

