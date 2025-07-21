Left Menu

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh, aged 81, was sworn in as the new governor of Haryana, succeeding Bandaru Dattatraya. The oath ceremony was conducted by Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu at the Raj Bhawan. Dignitaries such as Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attended the event.

Updated: 21-07-2025 13:19 IST
Ashim Kumar Ghosh officially assumed office as the governor of Haryana on Monday, stepping into the role previously held by Bandaru Dattatraya.

The 81-year-old Ghosh was sworn in during a ceremony led by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, held at the Raj Bhawan.

Key figures in attendance included Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, marking the significance of the transition.

