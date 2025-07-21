Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh officially assumed office as the governor of Haryana on Monday, stepping into the role previously held by Bandaru Dattatraya.

The 81-year-old Ghosh was sworn in during a ceremony led by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, held at the Raj Bhawan.

Key figures in attendance included Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, marking the significance of the transition.