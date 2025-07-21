U.S. Banker Chenyue Mao Faces Exit Ban in China Amid Criminal Investigation
Chenyue Mao, a managing director at Wells Fargo, has been barred from leaving China due to her involvement in a criminal case. The U.S. bank has halted travel to China and is working to facilitate her return. Mao, a U.S. citizen, is cooperating with the investigation.
Chenyue Mao, a Wells Fargo banker, is currently barred from leaving China as she is involved in a criminal case, according to China's foreign ministry. Mao, a U.S. citizen, is required to cooperate with the ongoing investigation, a ministry spokesperson confirmed.
Wells Fargo has suspended all travel to China following the exit ban on Mao. The bank is actively seeking solutions through appropriate channels to ensure Mao's return to the United States. Although details about the case remain scant, authorities affirm that Mao must abide by Chinese laws.
Born in Shanghai and based in Atlanta, Mao has been with Wells Fargo for 12 years, leading their international factoring business. Recently elected chair of FCI, a global trade organization, her expertise includes advising multinational clients on cross-border working-capital strategies.
ALSO READ
Demand for Accountability: Palestinian Tensions Rise After U.S. Citizen's Death in West Bank
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Citizen Reportedly Killed in West Bank
Jair Bolsonaro's Son Eyes U.S. Citizenship Amid Controversy
SC rejects Karnataka govt plea against high court order quashing criminal case against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.
Call for Justice: U.S. Citizen's Tragic Death in West Bank Sparks Outcry