Left Menu

Motion to Remove High Court Judge Gains Traction

Sixty-three opposition MPs have moved for the removal of Justice Yashwant Varma, following a scandal involving burnt currency. The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have received notices. A committee will investigate the charges against him, as the inquiry finds substantial misconduct warranting his dismissal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 14:54 IST
Motion to Remove High Court Judge Gains Traction
Yashwant Varma
  • Country:
  • India

A coalition of 63 opposition MPs presented a motion on Monday in the Rajya Sabha, seeking the ouster of high court judge Yashwant Varma. The notice follows the discovery of charred currency at his residence during a March fire incident.

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain confirmed the notice's submission to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. In the Lok Sabha, ruling BJP and opposition members echoed this move with a similar notice against Justice Varma.

If accepted by the Speaker or Chairman, a three-member committee will assess the allegations. Despite Varma's denials, a Supreme Court-appointed inquiry panel suggests significant misconduct, prompting his removal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025