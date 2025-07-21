Motion to Remove High Court Judge Gains Traction

A coalition of 63 opposition MPs presented a motion on Monday in the Rajya Sabha, seeking the ouster of high court judge Yashwant Varma. The notice follows the discovery of charred currency at his residence during a March fire incident.

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain confirmed the notice's submission to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. In the Lok Sabha, ruling BJP and opposition members echoed this move with a similar notice against Justice Varma.

If accepted by the Speaker or Chairman, a three-member committee will assess the allegations. Despite Varma's denials, a Supreme Court-appointed inquiry panel suggests significant misconduct, prompting his removal.

