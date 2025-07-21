Mumbai Train Blasts Verdict: Acquittal Echoes Lapse in Justice

Nineteen years after a series of catastrophic train blasts claimed more than 180 lives, the Bombay High Court has acquitted all 12 accused, condemning the prosecution's lack of evidence. The ruling represents a significant setback for the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which investigated the case and accused the 12 of collaborating with banned groups.

The verdict sharply criticized the prosecution's case, branding all confessions inadmissible due to coercive techniques. The high court expressed doubt about the authenticity of evidence, further compounded by the absence of conclusive proof about the bombs used.

Despite earlier convictions by a special court, including death sentences, the High Court's judgment has invalidated these rulings. With significant evidentiary gaps revealed, the decision reinforces concerns over investigative and judicial practices, prompting calls for accountability and reflection on the justice system.

(With inputs from agencies.)