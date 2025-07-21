Left Menu

Mumbai Train Blasts Verdict: Acquittal Echoes Lapse in Justice

The Bombay High Court exonerated 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case, citing the prosecution's failure to provide conclusive evidence. The court criticized the use of alleged torture for confessions and noted discrepancies in the prosecution's case, undermining public trust in the judicial process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-07-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 15:40 IST
Mumbai Train Blasts Verdict: Acquittal Echoes Lapse in Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nineteen years after a series of catastrophic train blasts claimed more than 180 lives, the Bombay High Court has acquitted all 12 accused, condemning the prosecution's lack of evidence. The ruling represents a significant setback for the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which investigated the case and accused the 12 of collaborating with banned groups.

The verdict sharply criticized the prosecution's case, branding all confessions inadmissible due to coercive techniques. The high court expressed doubt about the authenticity of evidence, further compounded by the absence of conclusive proof about the bombs used.

Despite earlier convictions by a special court, including death sentences, the High Court's judgment has invalidated these rulings. With significant evidentiary gaps revealed, the decision reinforces concerns over investigative and judicial practices, prompting calls for accountability and reflection on the justice system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025