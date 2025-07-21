Gujarat Makes SVAMITVA Property Certificates Free for Rural Residents

In a bid to alleviate financial strain on rural property owners, the Gujarat government has scrapped the Rs 200 fee associated with obtaining ownership certificates under the SVAMITVA scheme, according to an official announcement on Monday.

As part of the initiative overseen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2021, rural landholders in Gujarat will now obtain the 'sanad' or ownership certificate without any charge. The SVAMITVA Yojana employs drone technology to survey rural properties and issue property cards to residents.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's decision to eliminate the Rs 200 survey cost follows the Land Revenue Act, 1879, ensuring that rural inhabitants receive these benefits at no expense. This state-led effort will see the distribution of approximately 25 lakh certificates, with an estimated budget allocation of Rs 50 crore.