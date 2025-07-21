Activist Boniface Mwangi Charged Amid Protests: Outcry Over 'Trumped-Up' Accusations

On Monday, prominent Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi faced legal charges for possessing unlawful ammunition, a situation arising from his involvement in anti-government street protests.

Opposition figures and supporters expressed concern that he might face more severe terrorism-related charges, which he avoided. Mwangi was granted bond immediately following his court appearance.

The charges state Mwangi had unauthorized tear gas canisters, which he and his attorney deny. This incident follows a security raid on his home, causing public outrage and accusations of justice system manipulation to suppress activism.