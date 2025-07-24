Supreme Court to Review West Bengal's OBC List Controversy
The Supreme Court is set to hear West Bengal government's appeal against a Calcutta High Court order that stayed a new list of other backward classes (OBCs). The high court previously quashed the inclusion of 77 communities in the OBC list, prompting the state's fresh identification exercise. The bench, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, will consider the state's plea, amidst controversy over legislative authority.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court will hear the West Bengal government's plea challenging the Calcutta High Court's decision to stay a new list of Other Backward Classes (OBCs). The high court had quashed an earlier list that added 77 communities, leading to the state's new identification process.
Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran agreed to an urgent hearing after senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, representing the state, requested an immediate listing. The case touches upon the balance of legislative power and executive authority.
Sibal argued against the high court's decision, pointing out that previous rulings, including the 1992 Indira Sawhney verdict, supported the executive's role in identifying OBCs. The high court believed the state was trying to re-include disqualified classes.
