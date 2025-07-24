Supreme Court to Review West Bengal's OBC List Controversy

The Supreme Court will hear the West Bengal government's plea challenging the Calcutta High Court's decision to stay a new list of Other Backward Classes (OBCs). The high court had quashed an earlier list that added 77 communities, leading to the state's new identification process.

Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran agreed to an urgent hearing after senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, representing the state, requested an immediate listing. The case touches upon the balance of legislative power and executive authority.

Sibal argued against the high court's decision, pointing out that previous rulings, including the 1992 Indira Sawhney verdict, supported the executive's role in identifying OBCs. The high court believed the state was trying to re-include disqualified classes.

