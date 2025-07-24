Tensions Flare as Thai-Cambodian Border Conflict Erupts
A deadly conflict erupted along the Thai-Cambodian border, resulting in the deaths of 11 Thai civilians and one soldier. Thailand's health minister, Somsak Thepsuthin, accused Cambodia of war crimes, including an attack on a hospital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 24-07-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 13:28 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
In a deadly escalation of border tensions, 11 Thai civilians and one soldier have been killed. The conflict at the Thai-Cambodian border began on Thursday, according to Thailand's health minister.
Minister Somsak Thepsuthin held a press briefing where he condemned Cambodia's actions, including a hospital attack, labeling them as war crimes.
The rising tensions have prompted serious concerns internationally, with calls for restraint and dialogue to avoid further loss of life.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement