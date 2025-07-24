Tensions Flare as Thai-Cambodian Border Conflict Erupts

In a deadly escalation of border tensions, 11 Thai civilians and one soldier have been killed. The conflict at the Thai-Cambodian border began on Thursday, according to Thailand's health minister.

Minister Somsak Thepsuthin held a press briefing where he condemned Cambodia's actions, including a hospital attack, labeling them as war crimes.

The rising tensions have prompted serious concerns internationally, with calls for restraint and dialogue to avoid further loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)