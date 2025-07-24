Left Menu

Tensions Flare as Thai-Cambodian Border Conflict Erupts

A deadly conflict erupted along the Thai-Cambodian border, resulting in the deaths of 11 Thai civilians and one soldier. Thailand's health minister, Somsak Thepsuthin, accused Cambodia of war crimes, including an attack on a hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 24-07-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 13:28 IST
Tensions Flare as Thai-Cambodian Border Conflict Erupts
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a deadly escalation of border tensions, 11 Thai civilians and one soldier have been killed. The conflict at the Thai-Cambodian border began on Thursday, according to Thailand's health minister.

Minister Somsak Thepsuthin held a press briefing where he condemned Cambodia's actions, including a hospital attack, labeling them as war crimes.

The rising tensions have prompted serious concerns internationally, with calls for restraint and dialogue to avoid further loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
2
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in policymaking: When and how governments should use algorithmic insight

False Certainty? AI chatbots act confident even when clueless

From tweets to trends: How LLMs are shaping public health intelligence from digital traces

Digital propaganda threatens cognitive freedom in today's hyperconnected world

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025