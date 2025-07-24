Buffer Zones Amidst Stalemate: Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Continue

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed that Russian forces are striving to create buffer zones along the border with Ukraine, reported RIA on Thursday. His remarks came post the third round of peace talks with Ukraine, which discussed humanitarian exchanges without achieving a ceasefire.

During the talks, both sides aimed to address critical issues, particularly concerning the safety and well-being of civilians affected by the ongoing conflict. Despite these discussions, little headway was made towards halting hostilities.

No major developments or breakthroughs were expected during the negotiations, Peskov disclosed to TASS news agency, underscoring the complex and protracted nature of the peace process.

(With inputs from agencies.)