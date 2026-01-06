Left Menu

Controversy Over 'Illegal Buffer Zones' in Manipur

Manipur Congress MP A Bimol Akoijam criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly dividing the northeastern state by establishing 'illegal buffer zones.' This comes amid ongoing ethnic tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities, causing numerous deaths and displacements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 06-01-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 22:55 IST
Manipur Congress MP A Bimol Akoijam has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of dividing the state through the creation of 'illegal buffer zones.' Akoijam made these allegations during a visit to Saiton Nganukon, Bishnupur, where recent explosions have heightened tensions.

Akoijam claims that he was prevented by central forces from moving beyond a designated buffer zone, highlighting that these areas hinder free movement and contribute to the state's division. Criticism focuses on the separation of communities, with individuals reportedly stopped based on their ethnic identity, either Meitei or Kuki.

The state of Manipur has been under President's rule since February 2025 due to ongoing ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups, resulting in over 260 deaths and the displacement of thousands. Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation precipitated the imposition of President's rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

