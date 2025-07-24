EU Moves Towards Counter-Tariffs Amid U.S. Trade Negotiations

The European Union member states have approved counter-tariffs on $109 billion worth of U.S. goods, EU diplomats confirmed on Thursday. This measure, contingent upon a failure in trade negotiations with Washington, represents a significant step in the ongoing U.S.-EU trade discourse.

The European Commission, aiming to avert the proposed 30% U.S. tariffs set for August 1, is pushing for a negotiated outcome while preparing for potential retaliatory actions. These actions consolidate previous proposals into a singular approach, pending approval.

Although no tariffs will be enacted before August 7, the EU is strategically positioning itself amid evolving negotiations, potentially leading to a trade deal mirroring the U.S.-Japan framework. Key industry sectors, notably automobiles and pharmaceuticals, could be subject to a new standard 15% tariff.

