Punjab Assembly Debates Crucial Anti-Sacrilege Bill
A select committee of the Punjab Assembly has initiated discussions on an anti-sacrilege bill, aiming for wider public consultation. This bill, which proposes life imprisonment for sacrilege acts against religious scriptures, will see its report finalized within six months, guided by inputs from various stakeholders.
A select committee of the Punjab Assembly has begun deliberations on the controversial anti-sacrilege bill designed to enforce stricter punishments for acts of sacrilege against holy scriptures.
The bill, which seeks to impose penalties varying from ten years to life imprisonment for offenders, has been opened for public consultation by Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.
Chaired by AAP MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar, the committee is reaching out to various stakeholders for their input and plans to submit an exhaustive report within six months.
