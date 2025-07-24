Punjab Assembly Debates Crucial Anti-Sacrilege Bill

A select committee of the Punjab Assembly has begun deliberations on the controversial anti-sacrilege bill designed to enforce stricter punishments for acts of sacrilege against holy scriptures.

The bill, which seeks to impose penalties varying from ten years to life imprisonment for offenders, has been opened for public consultation by Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

Chaired by AAP MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar, the committee is reaching out to various stakeholders for their input and plans to submit an exhaustive report within six months.

(With inputs from agencies.)