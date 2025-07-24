Left Menu

Bangladesh Central Bank Revokes Controversial Dress Code

Bangladesh's central bank rescinded a dress code policy three days after implementation due to public backlash. The policy had asked employees, particularly women, to adhere to 'modest and professional' attire. The bank's governor revoked the directive after becoming aware of the controversy through media reports.

Bangladesh's central bank has swiftly withdrawn a newly established dress code following public uproar. The HR directive, aimed at ensuring employees dressed in 'modest and professional' attire, particularly for women, was rescinded three days after its announcement.

The directive threatened disciplinary action for non-compliance, leading to immediate media attention and controversy. Bangladesh Bank's governor, Ahsan H Mansur, ordered the withdrawal from abroad after learning about the backlash.

The revoked policy required men to wear formal shirts and trousers, while women had to adhere to traditional wear like sarees and modest outfits. The situation reflects broader socio-political dynamics following the increased influence of Islamist parties in Bangladesh.

