Call for Political Accountability: Inclusion in Workplace Harassment Laws

A recent petition filed in the Supreme Court is pushing for political parties to adhere to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013. This plea highlights the necessity of extending the Act's provisions to safeguard female political workers.

Filed by Yogamaya MG, an advocate, the petition underscores the need for political entities to establish grievance redressal mechanisms. It follows up on a previous request to the Election Commission of India that went unanswered.

Involving major political players like BJP and Congress, the petition calls out the exclusion of political women workers from the Act's protection, arguing for a framework akin to that articulated in the Vishaka judgment.

