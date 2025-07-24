Call for Political Accountability: Inclusion in Workplace Harassment Laws
A Supreme Court petition seeks enforcement of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013, for political parties. Filed by Yogamaya MG, it presses for mechanisms to protect women in politics from harassment, highlighting the exclusion of women political workers from current protections under the Act.
- Country:
- India
A recent petition filed in the Supreme Court is pushing for political parties to adhere to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013. This plea highlights the necessity of extending the Act's provisions to safeguard female political workers.
Filed by Yogamaya MG, an advocate, the petition underscores the need for political entities to establish grievance redressal mechanisms. It follows up on a previous request to the Election Commission of India that went unanswered.
Involving major political players like BJP and Congress, the petition calls out the exclusion of political women workers from the Act's protection, arguing for a framework akin to that articulated in the Vishaka judgment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Himadri Wins Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Workplace Safety
NoMeansNo Presents India's Largest Platform on PoSH Compliance, Workplace Safety, and Inclusion - The 3rd National PoSH Conclave & Excellence Awards 2025
ILO, EU, and Jordan Scale Up Workplace Safety in Export Industries
Ensuring POSH Act Implementation in Maharashtra: A Call for Action