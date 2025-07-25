Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

An unexpected incident unfolded at the residence of former MLA Mohammad Ashraf, where a Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable sustained an injury.

Officials reported that Head Constable Mehraj-ud-din was accidentally wounded in his leg when his service rifle discharged unexpectedly during cleaning.

The accident happened in the Pantha Chowk area. After the incident, Mehraj was promptly taken to a hospital for medical attention. Authorities are currently gathering more details about the occurrence.