UN Experts Welcome Sanctions Lift on Syria, Urge Human Rights-Focused Recovery

United Nations human rights experts have hailed the recent coordinated lifting of major international sanctions on Syria as a long-overdue and hopeful development for the Syrian people. After more than 14 years of harsh economic measures that caused widespread humanitarian suffering, the decision by the United States, European Union, United Kingdom, and Switzerland to ease restrictions marks a significant turning point for Syria’s post-conflict recovery. However, the experts cautioned that future reconstruction efforts must be firmly rooted in human rights, equality, and justice to avoid reinforcing past divisions and systemic harm.

End of an Era: Sanctions No Longer Justified Post-Assad

The sweeping sanctions regime was first imposed in response to the violent crackdown by the Bashar al-Assad government during the 2011 uprising. In the aftermath, Syria descended into a prolonged civil war marked by grave human rights abuses—including arbitrary arrests, torture, sexual violence, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial executions—many of which amounted to crimes against humanity.

The sanctions initially targeted the Assad regime, its officials, military assets, and financial institutions. They were meant to deter further repression and prevent the use of chemical weapons, as well as disrupt alleged state sponsorship of terrorism.

However, following the removal of Bashar al-Assad from power in December 2024, UN experts now affirm that the rationale for these sanctions no longer holds. “Sanctions on Syria are no longer justified for the actions of the al-Assad Government after it was deposed,” they said. “Their lifting opens promising pathways to recovery.”

Human Rights Costs of Prolonged Sanctions

Although humanitarian exemptions were built into the sanctions frameworks, the experts stressed that the sanctions had severe unintended consequences on ordinary Syrians. These included the obstruction of aid delivery, breakdown of essential services, and restricted access to food, health care, housing, education, and clean water.

The impact was particularly devastating for vulnerable populations: women, children, the elderly, persons with disabilities, displaced persons, migrants, and ethnic and religious minorities. The situation was further compounded by Syria’s long conflict legacy, the devastating earthquakes in 2023, and the economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The rights to life, food, health, water, sanitation, a healthy environment and an adequate standard of living were all undermined,” the experts said, emphasizing that development and dignity must now be central to recovery efforts.

Shifts in Policy: What Has Changed?

The recent sanctions relief is broad but nuanced:

European Union: Lifted all economic sanctions on energy, transport, banking, and finance. However, targeted sanctions on individuals linked to the Assad regime remain in place until at least 1 June 2026. Arms embargoes and export controls on security-related goods also remain.

United Kingdom: Aligned its sectoral relief with the EU, easing restrictions on energy, transport, and financial services.

United States: Initially eased restrictions via General Licence 25 (GL 25) in May 2025, allowing US businesses limited operations in Syria. This was expanded significantly under the Executive Order of 30 June 2025, which: Revoked major sanctions on Syria, Removed several Specially Designated Nationals (SDNs), Maintained sanctions on Assad, his affiliates, and actors involved in war crimes or chemical weapons usage, Enabled possible suspension of secondary sanctions under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, and Opened the door to reviewing Syria’s status as a State Sponsor of Terrorism.



The sanctions lift by Switzerland followed similar contours, reflecting growing consensus that sanctions were impeding recovery more than promoting accountability.

Responsibilities of the Interim Government

With the lifting of economic barriers, the Syrian interim Government now faces the colossal task of rebuilding infrastructure and restoring public services. UN experts have urged the administration to prioritize human rights in all facets of reconstruction—be it energy, housing, health care, or economic revitalization.

“Reconstruction must avoid reinforcing sectarian, ethnic or religious divisions,” they warned, calling for non-discriminatory access to aid and development funds, as well as gender-sensitive and intersectional assessments to guide policy and resource allocation.

They also urged international partners—governments, donors, and aid agencies—to align their technical and financial support with international human rights standards, ensuring that all assistance contributes to durable peace and inclusive development.

Persistent Risks and Regional Volatility

Despite progress, the experts expressed serious concern over ongoing instability, particularly in southern Syria. They condemned recent sectarian violence in Sweida province, and alleged unlawful intervention by Israel, calling for all parties to cease hostilities and allow the interim Syrian Government to restore public order under full respect of international humanitarian and human rights law.

A Call for Justice and Accountability

While the sanctions relief has created space for recovery, the experts emphasized that accountability for past abuses must not be abandoned. Human rights violators—including war criminals, chemical weapons perpetrators, and extremist factions—must still face justice.

“The path forward must be one of reconciliation, rebuilding, and reform—but also of remembrance and responsibility,” the experts concluded. “Syria’s healing depends not only on roads and buildings, but on restoring the dignity of its people.”