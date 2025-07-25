Abduction Crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Bank Employees Kidnapped

In a startling incident, two bank employees and a driver were abducted at gunpoint by unknown militants in Pakistan's tense Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police reported on Friday.

The militants intercepted a passenger coach in the Hurmuz area of North Waziristan, forcibly removing the victims before fleeing to an undisclosed location on Thursday. The abductees were returning from Miran Shah to Bannu.

The local police have initiated an extensive search operation, though no group has yet claimed responsibility for the act. Protests have erupted in the area, with residents demanding the abductees' safe release.

(With inputs from agencies.)