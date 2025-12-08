Tezpur University Turmoil: Allegations, Protests, and a Demand for Accountability

A storm of protests has engulfed Tezpur University following serious allegations of corruption against Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh. Demonstrations have called for his removal amid accusations of financial and ecological mismanagement.

The controversy has drawn responses from both the Congress Legislature Party and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), with formal complaints lodged urging intervention by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and local authorities.

Academic operations at the university have come to a standstill as students, faculty, and staff demand accountability. Despite prolonged protests, concrete actions remain unseen, causing intensifying unrest on campus.

(With inputs from agencies.)