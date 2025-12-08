Left Menu

Tezpur University Turmoil: Allegations, Protests, and a Demand for Accountability

Amidst allegations of corruption, Tezpur University faces protests demanding the removal of Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh. Accusations of financial misconduct and ecological harm have sparked a campus-wide agitation. The Congress Legislature Party and NSUI have lodged complaints, urging an independent investigation. Meanwhile, university activities are halted as tensions rise.

Updated: 08-12-2025 18:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A storm of protests has engulfed Tezpur University following serious allegations of corruption against Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh. Demonstrations have called for his removal amid accusations of financial and ecological mismanagement.

The controversy has drawn responses from both the Congress Legislature Party and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), with formal complaints lodged urging intervention by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and local authorities.

Academic operations at the university have come to a standstill as students, faculty, and staff demand accountability. Despite prolonged protests, concrete actions remain unseen, causing intensifying unrest on campus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

