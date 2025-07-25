Left Menu

Supreme Court Raises Concerns Over Deer Relocation in Delhi

The Supreme Court expressed concerns about the relocation of deer from Delhi's Deer Park to Rajasthan, questioning whether they were tranquillised before transportation. The court highlighted high fatality rates associated with tranquillisation. A plea claimed negligent relocation practices and pending inquiry by the Central Zoo Authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:31 IST
Supreme Court Raises Concerns Over Deer Relocation in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court voiced concerns on Friday regarding the relocation process of deer from Deer Park in Delhi's Hauz Khas to Rajasthan. The bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, emphasized the potential high fatality rates associated with tranquillising the deer during transportation.

The justices were informed that 261 deer had already been moved, and they inquired about whether these animals were tranquillised prior to transportation. Concerns were raised due to previous experiences suggesting that deer do not respond well to tranquillisation.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Central Zoo Authority, was tasked with investigating the effects of tranquillisation. A plea highlighted the lack of proper habitat assessments and safeguards, with accusations of negligence in relocating future batches of deer, potentially breaching wildlife protection laws.

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025