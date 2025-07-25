Supreme Court Raises Concerns Over Deer Relocation in Delhi

The Supreme Court voiced concerns on Friday regarding the relocation process of deer from Deer Park in Delhi's Hauz Khas to Rajasthan. The bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, emphasized the potential high fatality rates associated with tranquillising the deer during transportation.

The justices were informed that 261 deer had already been moved, and they inquired about whether these animals were tranquillised prior to transportation. Concerns were raised due to previous experiences suggesting that deer do not respond well to tranquillisation.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Central Zoo Authority, was tasked with investigating the effects of tranquillisation. A plea highlighted the lack of proper habitat assessments and safeguards, with accusations of negligence in relocating future batches of deer, potentially breaching wildlife protection laws.