Left Menu

Iran Faces Diplomatic Crossroads Amid UN Resolution Talks

Iran has rejected the extension of a U.N. resolution concerning its nuclear deal during face-to-face talks with Western powers. Deadlines loom for diplomacy aimed at reviving the deal, amid calls for Iran to engage with the U.S. and cooperate with the IAEA on unresolved nuclear issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:42 IST
Iran Faces Diplomatic Crossroads Amid UN Resolution Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran on Friday dismissed suggestions of extending a United Nations resolution backing a 2015 nuclear deal, even as face-to-face talks commenced with Western nations in Istanbul. Delegates from Iran, the European Union, and the E3 group of France, Britain, and Germany were present for talks that might reopen nuclear inspections.

The European countries, alongside China and Russia, are part of a 2015 agreement to sanction relief for Iran in exchange for nuclear program constraints, an accord the U.S. exited in 2018. An approaching October deadline could see all U.N. sanctions lifted, unless sanctions snapback is actioned within 30 days.

In comments to IRNA, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei deemed the talk of extending U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231 'meaningless.' IAEA director Rafael Grossi remains optimistic about restarting nuclear inspections, emphasizing immediate discussions on technical specifics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025