Iran Faces Diplomatic Crossroads Amid UN Resolution Talks
Iran has rejected the extension of a U.N. resolution concerning its nuclear deal during face-to-face talks with Western powers. Deadlines loom for diplomacy aimed at reviving the deal, amid calls for Iran to engage with the U.S. and cooperate with the IAEA on unresolved nuclear issues.
Iran on Friday dismissed suggestions of extending a United Nations resolution backing a 2015 nuclear deal, even as face-to-face talks commenced with Western nations in Istanbul. Delegates from Iran, the European Union, and the E3 group of France, Britain, and Germany were present for talks that might reopen nuclear inspections.
The European countries, alongside China and Russia, are part of a 2015 agreement to sanction relief for Iran in exchange for nuclear program constraints, an accord the U.S. exited in 2018. An approaching October deadline could see all U.N. sanctions lifted, unless sanctions snapback is actioned within 30 days.
In comments to IRNA, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei deemed the talk of extending U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231 'meaningless.' IAEA director Rafael Grossi remains optimistic about restarting nuclear inspections, emphasizing immediate discussions on technical specifics.
