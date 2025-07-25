Tragedy in Rajasthan: School Roof Collapse Claims Lives

In a tragic incident, seven children lost their lives, and 20 others were injured when a school roof collapsed in Rajasthan, India. Authorities reported that the aged structure gave way following heavy rainfall, subsuming a classroom of 30 students.

Eyewitness accounts from survivors revealed the chaos as stones began to rain down inside the classroom before the entire roof caved in. Disturbed locals and grieving families congregated at the site as rescue operations, including the use of cranes, were underway.

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma assured the public that instructions have been issued to ensure that all injured children receive necessary medical attention. This catastrophe has highlighted concerns over infrastructure safety and disaster preparedness in the region.