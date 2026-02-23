Left Menu

Authorities Crackdown on Illicit Medicine Operations Near Patna

Delhi Police uncovered a factory near Patna involved in producing fake medicines and psychotropic substances. This effort was part of an ongoing investigation under the NDPS Act. The operation led to the seizure of illegal substances and the arrest of nine individuals, posing significant public health concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 13:47 IST
Authorities Crackdown on Illicit Medicine Operations Near Patna
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have discovered a factory engaged in the production and repackaging of counterfeit medicines and psychotropic drugs near Patna, as confirmed by an official on Monday. This development emerged from a probe linked to an FIR under the NDPS Act at the Crime Branch police station.

The police action followed revelations from prior arrests and interrogations, leading a Crime Branch team to identify another suspect, Brijesh, allegedly operating a rogue unit. Previously, Arun was implicated in coordinating illegal drug manufacturing and distribution activities.

The closure of this illicit setup, lacking appropriate licenses and technical oversight, resulted in the seizure of substantial quantities of forged medications and machinery. Authorities have apprehended nine individuals so far and are continuing efforts to dismantle the network.

TRENDING

1
Key DMK-Congress Alliance Talks Towards 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections

Key DMK-Congress Alliance Talks Towards 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections

 India
2
Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 Global
3
Odesa Under Fire: Russia Targets Ukraine's Shipping Lifeline

Odesa Under Fire: Russia Targets Ukraine's Shipping Lifeline

 Global
4
India Urges Nationals to Exit Iran Amid Rising Tensions

India Urges Nationals to Exit Iran Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026