Authorities Crackdown on Illicit Medicine Operations Near Patna
Delhi Police uncovered a factory near Patna involved in producing fake medicines and psychotropic substances. This effort was part of an ongoing investigation under the NDPS Act. The operation led to the seizure of illegal substances and the arrest of nine individuals, posing significant public health concerns.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police have discovered a factory engaged in the production and repackaging of counterfeit medicines and psychotropic drugs near Patna, as confirmed by an official on Monday. This development emerged from a probe linked to an FIR under the NDPS Act at the Crime Branch police station.
The police action followed revelations from prior arrests and interrogations, leading a Crime Branch team to identify another suspect, Brijesh, allegedly operating a rogue unit. Previously, Arun was implicated in coordinating illegal drug manufacturing and distribution activities.
The closure of this illicit setup, lacking appropriate licenses and technical oversight, resulted in the seizure of substantial quantities of forged medications and machinery. Authorities have apprehended nine individuals so far and are continuing efforts to dismantle the network.
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes: Factory Fire in Mujesar Claims More Lives
Tragic Factory Fire Claims Four Lives in Mujesar: Investigation Underway
Delhi Toy Factory Owner Convicted for Employing Minors, Acquitted on Other Charges
Mysterious Murder: Factory Owner Stabbed in Narela
Illegal Firecracker Factory Exposed in Baran Following Public Outcry