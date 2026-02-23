Authorities Crackdown on Illicit Medicine Operations Near Patna

Delhi Police have discovered a factory engaged in the production and repackaging of counterfeit medicines and psychotropic drugs near Patna, as confirmed by an official on Monday. This development emerged from a probe linked to an FIR under the NDPS Act at the Crime Branch police station.

The police action followed revelations from prior arrests and interrogations, leading a Crime Branch team to identify another suspect, Brijesh, allegedly operating a rogue unit. Previously, Arun was implicated in coordinating illegal drug manufacturing and distribution activities.

The closure of this illicit setup, lacking appropriate licenses and technical oversight, resulted in the seizure of substantial quantities of forged medications and machinery. Authorities have apprehended nine individuals so far and are continuing efforts to dismantle the network.