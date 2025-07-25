Left Menu

Mumbai Police Triumph: Lost Valuables Restored to Owners

Mumbai Police's Zone VIII unit organized an event to return items worth over Rs 1.54 crore to 227 individuals. These items were recovered by various police stations, including BKC, Kherwadi, and others, after being stolen or misplaced. Recovered items included phones, jewellery, vehicles, and more.

Mumbai Police Triumph: Lost Valuables Restored to Owners
In a commendable operation, Mumbai Police's Zone VIII managed to return stolen and misplaced items worth over Rs 1.54 crore to their rightful owners at an event held in Bandra Kurla Complex.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manish Kalwaniya detailed how police stations under Zone VIII, including BKC, Kherwadi, and others, played an integral role in the recovery.

The returned items, which encompassed mobile phones, jewellery, vehicles, laptops, and cash, were recovered following FIRs lodged over several months.

