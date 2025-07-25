Mumbai Police Triumph: Lost Valuables Restored to Owners

In a commendable operation, Mumbai Police's Zone VIII managed to return stolen and misplaced items worth over Rs 1.54 crore to their rightful owners at an event held in Bandra Kurla Complex.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manish Kalwaniya detailed how police stations under Zone VIII, including BKC, Kherwadi, and others, played an integral role in the recovery.

The returned items, which encompassed mobile phones, jewellery, vehicles, laptops, and cash, were recovered following FIRs lodged over several months.

