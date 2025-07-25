Dramatic Arrest of History-Sheeter in Gwalior After Deadly Encounter
Gaurav Tomar, a known criminal, was arrested in Gwalior following a police encounter that left him injured. Tomar had allegedly killed Ram Swaroop Tomar over a property dispute. Three accomplices are still at large. The encounter occurred after Tomar fired at officers who then retaliated, injuring him.
In a swift operation, Gwalior police apprehended Gaurav Tomar, accused of murdering Ram Swaroop Tomar, early on Friday.
The arrest followed an intense encounter where Gaurav, charged with multiple offenses, sustained a leg injury during a police firefight.
Authorities are actively pursuing the suspect's three accomplices involved in the fatal Thursday night shooting.
