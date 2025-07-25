Left Menu

Dramatic Arrest of History-Sheeter in Gwalior After Deadly Encounter

Gaurav Tomar, a known criminal, was arrested in Gwalior following a police encounter that left him injured. Tomar had allegedly killed Ram Swaroop Tomar over a property dispute. Three accomplices are still at large. The encounter occurred after Tomar fired at officers who then retaliated, injuring him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 25-07-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 16:40 IST
Dramatic Arrest of History-Sheeter in Gwalior After Deadly Encounter
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift operation, Gwalior police apprehended Gaurav Tomar, accused of murdering Ram Swaroop Tomar, early on Friday.

The arrest followed an intense encounter where Gaurav, charged with multiple offenses, sustained a leg injury during a police firefight.

Authorities are actively pursuing the suspect's three accomplices involved in the fatal Thursday night shooting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025