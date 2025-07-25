Tobacco Tax Evasion Uncovered: A Costly Clandestine Affair

The Indian government has identified 61 instances of tax evasion involving tobacco products like gutka and cigarettes, amounting to Rs 104.38 crore, by June this financial year, according to a report presented to the Lok Sabha.

Minister of State for Health, Prataprao Jadhav, highlighted the difficulties in estimating revenue loss from illegal tobacco trade, as it remains largely clandestine.

Efforts to improve tax compliance include educating CGST and DGGI officers to detect evasion and non-registered entities. Regulations for pan masala are clearly defined, though similar guidelines for gutka remain absent.

(With inputs from agencies.)