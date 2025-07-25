Left Menu

Tobacco Tax Evasion Uncovered: A Costly Clandestine Affair

The government reported 61 cases of tax evasion in the tobacco sector, including gutka and cigarettes, worth Rs 104.38 crore by June 2025. Authorities aim to bolster compliance and identify unregistered entities. The Food Safety and Standards regulations outline guidelines for pan masala, but not for gutka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 16:56 IST
Tobacco Tax Evasion Uncovered: A Costly Clandestine Affair
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has identified 61 instances of tax evasion involving tobacco products like gutka and cigarettes, amounting to Rs 104.38 crore, by June this financial year, according to a report presented to the Lok Sabha.

Minister of State for Health, Prataprao Jadhav, highlighted the difficulties in estimating revenue loss from illegal tobacco trade, as it remains largely clandestine.

Efforts to improve tax compliance include educating CGST and DGGI officers to detect evasion and non-registered entities. Regulations for pan masala are clearly defined, though similar guidelines for gutka remain absent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025