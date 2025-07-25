Left Menu

Two police constables suspended on charge of groping, assaulting woman in Goa

Two police constables were suspended for allegedly groping a woman and assaulting her outside a pub in Goa capital Panaji, an official said on Friday.They were off-duty when the incident occurred on Wednesday, he said. Constables Omkar Jadhav and Mayur Naik were booked for groping a woman and assaulting her outside a pub in Patto area of Panaji, Superintendent of Police North Rahul Gupta said.

Two police constables were suspended for allegedly groping a woman and assaulting her outside a pub in Goa capital Panaji, an official said on Friday.

They were off-duty when the incident occurred on Wednesday, he said. "Constables Omkar Jadhav and Mayur Naik were booked for groping a woman and assaulting her outside a pub in Patto area of Panaji," Superintendent of Police (North) Rahul Gupta said. Both the constables were posted on duty at his office before their suspension, he said.

The duo outraged the modesty of a woman by touching her inappropriately and used abusive language against her. As per the complaint filed with Panaji police station, both the accused also assaulted her, Gupta said.

"As soon as information about the crime was received, both the constables were suspended. This kind of behaviour is unacceptable as part of a disciplined police force," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

