Sikkim: Man jumps into river with 7-month-old daughter in arms

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 25-07-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 21:36 IST
Sikkim: Man jumps into river with 7-month-old daughter in arms
A 32-year-old man jumped into a river with his seven-month-old daughter in his arms from a bridge in Sikkim's Gyalshing district on Friday, police said.

After receiving information about the incident, police teams from Geyzing and Legship rushed to the scene and launched a search and rescue operation in the Rangit river, they said.

Members of local organisations are assisting the police in the search, they added.

The exact motive behind the act is yet to be ascertained, police said, noting that a preliminary investigation has been started.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

