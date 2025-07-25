Left Menu

African national held with narcotics in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 25-07-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 21:56 IST
African national held with narcotics in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

Gurugram Police has arrested an African national and seized 15.22 gm of MDMA, 15.34 gm of cocaine and Rs 3,120 cash from his possession, officials said on Friday.

Fasija, a citizen of Dakar, Senegal, came to India on a business visa in March 2024, police said, adding that an FIR was registered against him at the DLF Phase 3 police station.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he purchased the drugs from another foreign national in Delhi and was going to sell them in Gurugram to make a profit, police said. "The drugs have been seized and we are questioning the accused," a spokesperson for Gurugram Police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of statehood to J-K

Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of stat...

 India
2
Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell

Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine M...

 United States
3
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural economies gain competitive edge through digital connectivity

Supply chain resilience hinges on structured data governance

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025