Bhagwant Mann announces "CM Rakshak Padak" for four cops who saved 11 people in Bathinda

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday felicitated four police personnel who saved the lives of 11 people after their car fell into the Sirhind Canal in Bathinda on Wednesday. The chief minister honoured the police control room team comprising Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASI) -- Rajinder Singh and Narinder Singh -- along with Constables, Jaswant Singh and Harpal Kaur, for their exemplary service.

Interacting with the officers at his official residence here, Mann commended their bravery, saying they had upheld the glorious legacy of the Punjab Police in serving the people with utmost dedication and commitment.

He noted that it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that as soon as the cops received information about the accident, they immediately sprang into action to saved the victims including five children.

Highlighting the courage displayed by the cops, the chief minister said that ASI Narinder Singh jumped into the canal to rescue the families in car and Constable Jaswant Singh, who did not know how to swim, still followed him into the water, risking his life to save others.

Mann also praised the rest of the PCR team and members of the public who proactively assisted in evacuating the victims, an official statement said.

Calling it a rare display of heroism and professional commitment, the chief minister congratulated Senior Superintendent of Police Avneet Kaundal and her entire team for their extraordinary act of humanity.

He announced that these cops will be conferred with the 'CM Rakshak Padak' for their bravery during the upcoming state-level Independence Day celebrations.

The chief minister expressed hope that their courage inspires other officers to serve the state and its people with similar zeal and commitment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)