IGNCA Celebrates Hariyali Teej with Folk Splendour and Cultural Reflection

The Janapada Sampada Division of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), functioning under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, commemorated its Foundation Day with a vibrant celebration on the occasion of Hariyali Teej at its New Delhi campus. This annual observance brought together an eclectic blend of ritual, regional heritage, academic insight, and artistic expression, reflecting the institution’s mission to preserve and promote India's intangible cultural traditions.

Festival Meets Foundation: Celebrating the Monsoon Spirit

‘Hariyali Teej’, celebrated predominantly in northern and western India, marks the arrival of the monsoon and is steeped in mythological, seasonal, and feminine symbolism. IGNCA infused its Foundation Day celebration with the ethos of this festival by curating an expansive cultural programme, anchored in Punjab’s traditional heritage and extended through representations from multiple Indian states.

The campus came alive with folk performances, crafts exhibitions, and a festive Teej Bazaar, transforming the academic precinct into a hub of seasonal festivity and socio-cultural exchange.

The Teej Bazaar: Colours, Crafts, and Community

A key attraction of the day was the Teej Bazaar, designed to recreate the village fair atmosphere associated with monsoon festivals. With participation from artisans across Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, and other states, the bazaar showcased:

Traditional attire, handloom textiles, and regional embroidery

Indigenous produce, organic goods, and local delicacies

Handmade crafts reflecting diverse regional identities

A dedicated Mehndi (henna) stall added a personal, celebratory touch, especially for the women employees of IGNCA, enhancing the community participation aspect of the event.

Thematic Highlights: Exhibitions and Performances

Two major cultural showcases marked the intellectual and artistic heart of the celebration:

‘Phulkari: Punjab ke Rang’, an exhibition exploring Punjab’s iconic embroidery tradition, offered visitors a textile narrative of regional aesthetics, symbolism, and identity.

‘Punjab ke Lok Nritya’, a curated performance series, featured traditional folk dances and music, creating an immersive platform for cultural appreciation and education.

The day concluded with a high-energy presentation by Ranga Ranga Art Cultural Association, which brought to life the seasonal vibrancy of Haryana and Punjab through music, rhythm, and choreography.

Thought Leaders Reflect on Tradition and Society

The inaugural session was graced by Ms. Delina Khongdup, Member, National Commission for Women, as Chief Guest; Prof. Subhadra Mitra Channa, former Professor of Anthropology at the University of Delhi, as Distinguished Guest; and Smt. Malvika Joshi, celebrated educationist and storyteller, as Guest of Honour. The session was chaired by Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, IGNCA, with the welcome address delivered by Prof. K. Anil Kumar, Head of Janapada Sampada Division.

A presentation of the division’s annual report was delivered by Dr. Rembemo Odyuo, highlighting key achievements and initiatives in ethnographic documentation, folklore research, and community outreach.

Revisiting Cultural Roots in Modern Times

Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi, in his keynote address, reflected on the symbolic depth of Hariyali Teej, noting that its origins lie in Goddess Parvati’s devotion to Lord Shiva, which encapsulates endurance, familial unity, and cultural continuity. He spoke of the growing fragility of modern relationships, and how festivals like Teej offer emotional resilience and societal cohesion. Drawing attention to IGNCA’s intellectual mission, he praised the Janapada Sampada Division’s holistic cultural interventions, stating they often equal the scope of independent institutions.

Cosmology and Culture: The Academic Perspective

Prof. Subhadra Mitra Channa offered a deep anthropological analysis, linking the Shiva-Parvati myth to a cosmic union of purusha and prakriti, symbolizing balance and creative energy. She emphasized the importance of ritual as timekeeping, especially in oral, agrarian societies, where festivals like Teej mark time, encode memory, and guide cultural rhythms without reliance on written calendars.

Gender, Culture, and Continuity

Ms. Delina Khongdup, while noting that Teej is not traditionally celebrated in Meghalaya, drew a compelling parallel to the Behdienkhlam festival, highlighting how Indian traditions echo one another despite regional differences. She emphasized the need to view festivals as platforms for inclusivity, calling on men to actively support gender equality and help dismantle structural barriers to women’s empowerment.

Smt. Malvika Joshi commended IGNCA for bridging heritage and education. Her musical recitation of the Teej-themed folk song, “Kaare Badra Re, Tu Tou Julm Kiya...”, struck a poignant emotional chord, underlining the lyrical depth and emotional texture of Indian folk traditions.

Cultural Continuity Through Celebration

The Foundation Day celebration, coinciding with Hariyali Teej, reaffirmed IGNCA’s mission to preserve, document, and disseminate India’s folk and tribal arts. The event stood as a testament to how regional traditions can be revitalized in urban academic settings, fostering dialogue between tradition and modernity, between scholar and artisan.

By merging scholarly discourse with public participation, IGNCA continues to lead the way in cultural stewardship, ensuring that the threads of India’s intangible heritage remain unbroken across generations.