Woman Maoist leader arrested in Hyderabad

Her brother Narla Ravi Sharma was arrested in 2009 and her sister Narla Sridevi worked in the CPI Maoist party, it said. Sri Vidya joined the outfit in 1992 at the instigation of her brother Narla Ravi Sharma.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-07-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 22:41 IST
A senior woman Maoist leader, carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on her head, has been arrested, the police said. Maoist underground leader Narla Sri Vidya alias Karuna, married to Takkallapally Vasudeva Rao alias Ashanna, who is a state committee member of DKSZC, was apprehended at New Hafeezpet here on July 24, an official release said.

The accused hailed from Nagarkurnool district of Telangana and has completed her B.Tech from Hyderabad. Her brother Narla Ravi Sharma was arrested in 2009 and her sister Narla Sridevi worked in the CPI (Maoist) party, it said. Sri Vidya joined the outfit in 1992 at the instigation of her brother Narla Ravi Sharma. Initially, she worked for Chaitanya Mahila Samakhya, a frontal organisation of banned CPI (ML), PWG, police said. Later, she joined the banned CPI (Maoist) party in 2006 as a UG cadre. According to police, Sri Vidya promoted the ideology of the party among the innocent tribal children and youth at Visakhapatnam, Malkangiri and Kooraput district, due to which many innocent from the Aadivasi community in Narayanpur, Kanker, Dantewada, Bijapur, Sukuma districts of Chhattisgarh state joined the banned organisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

