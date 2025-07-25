Left Menu

Woman hangs self in UP’s Ballia; husband, mother-in-law held

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 25-07-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 23:11 IST
Woman hangs self in UP's Ballia; husband, mother-in-law held
A man and his mother were arrested on the charges of dowry death on Friday after his bride of two months committed suicide by hanging in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said.

According to the police, Ruby (22) and Akhilesh Chauhan got married two months ago in Pakhan village.

The woman committed suicide by hanging in a room of at her in-laws' house on Wednesday night, they said, adding that after getting information, a team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Omvir Singh said that on the complaint of the woman's mother, a case was registered against Ruby's husband Akhilesh Chauhan and mother-in-law Khedni Devi on Friday. The mother has alleged that Ruby was tortured for dowry in her in-laws' house and she was murdered for dowry, he said.

The SP said that the police have arrested both the accused and sent them to jail after completing the legal process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

