Hydroponic marijuana worth Rs 10.5 crore seized at Pune airport, one held

A passenger has been arrested at the Pune airport while allegedly trying to smuggle a consignment of suspected hydroponic marijuana valued at Rs 10.5 crore, an official said on Friday.

The seizure was made on July 24 after the Air Intelligence Unit of Pune Customs intercepted Abhinay Amarnath Yadav who had arrived from Bangkok, he said. Yadav's baggage was examined as his demeanor aroused suspicion.

He was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, after a narcotic substance, suspected to be hydroponic marijuana, was found in his baggage.

Hydroponic marijuana which is cultivated without soil is considered to be more potent than ordinary marijuana. Further investigation is underway.

