Factory roof collapses in northeast Delhi, 2 injured

Two factory workers were injured after the roof of a small manufacturing unit collapsed in northeast Delhi's Garhi New Usmanpur, police said on Saturday.

The incident was reported at the factory manufacturing iron stands at around 6 pm on Friday, they said.

According to police, the roof of the structure suddenly caved in, injuring two workers -- Tajim and Akram, both aged 25. They have been hospitalised and their condition is said to be stable.

A case under sections 290 (negligent conduct), 125a (endangering human life) and 3(5) (joint liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered, police said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain liability and whether safety norms were violated in the structure's construction and maintenance, police said.

