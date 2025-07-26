UN Expert Calls on Colombia to Turn Disability Rights Laws into Action

At the conclusion of her official visit to Colombia, UN Special Rapporteur on the rights of persons with disabilities, Heba Hagrass, commended the country’s strong legal commitment to disability rights but urged the government to urgently translate these commitments into practical actions. Hagrass emphasized that Colombia must now move from legal frameworks to real-world impact, especially for people with disabilities living in rural and marginalized communities.

Legal Foundation Strong, but Gaps in Implementation Persist

Since ratifying the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), Colombia has taken significant steps to align its legislation with international human rights standards. These include the elimination of guardianship regimes and formal commitments to inclusive education, autonomy, and the creation of a national care system.

“Colombia has demonstrated remarkable political and legal commitment… Now, that commitment must be reflected in effective policies that transform the lives of persons with disabilities in their communities from an intersectional approach,” Hagrass said.

However, despite the country’s impressive legal strides, Hagrass observed that many persons with disabilities continue to face exclusion, stigma, and multiple barriers to accessing essential services.

Community-Based Support Encouraging but Not Yet Widespread

Hagrass acknowledged Colombia’s progress in promoting community living, particularly its efforts to deinstitutionalize children with disabilities through the use of foster families and localized support structures. She praised these as “good practices” that other countries could learn from.

Still, she underscored the urgent need for a nationwide deinstitutionalization policy to ensure that persons with disabilities are supported in community settings rather than isolated institutions.

“This policy must focus on care and support and put the independence and autonomy of persons with disabilities at the forefront,” she urged.

Access to Rights Still Unequal

Despite policy reforms, access to fundamental rights — such as education, healthcare, employment, justice, and political participation — remains severely unequal, especially in remote and rural parts of Colombia. Persons with disabilities living in these areas face compounded discrimination due to lack of infrastructure, poor outreach, and limited public investment.

Moreover, the absence of disaggregated data based on disability status poses significant challenges for policy development and resource allocation. Without accurate information, it's nearly impossible to design effective interventions or monitor the impact of reforms.

Serious Violations: Forced Sterilization and Reproductive Abuse

Among the most alarming findings during Hagrass’s visit were reports of forced contraception and sterilization of women and adolescent girls with disabilities. These practices, carried out without informed consent, violate bodily autonomy and international human rights norms.

“I am alarmed by these reports,” Hagrass said. “The Government must monitor compliance and enforce existing regulations across the health system, both public and private, and hold perpetrators accountable.”

She stressed that reproductive rights are a core part of the human rights of persons with disabilities and that violations must not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Call for Inclusive and Intersectional Public Policy

Hagrass emphasized that a new national disability policy must be developed — one that is inclusive, intersectional, and regionally responsive. She recommended that such a policy be built with meaningful participation from persons with disabilities at every stage.

“The voices of persons with disabilities must be a driving force for change,” she said.

An intersectional approach would recognize the layered discrimination faced by women, indigenous people, Afro-Colombians, LGBTQ+ persons, and rural communities living with disabilities — ensuring that solutions are tailored to diverse needs and contexts.

Upcoming Report and International Oversight

The Special Rapporteur will present a comprehensive report on her findings to the United Nations Human Rights Council in March 2026. The report is expected to offer a roadmap for Colombia to fully realize its legal commitments and ensure human rights protections are extended equitably across the country.

As Colombia continues to navigate the post-conflict era and strives to build inclusive development models, Hagrass’s message was clear: legal reforms alone are not enough. Real change will only occur when those most affected by disability-based discrimination are empowered, supported, and included in every layer of decision-making.