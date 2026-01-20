Empowering Unorganised Workers: A Landmark Conference on Human Rights

New Delhi [India], January 20: Thousands gathered in Hooghly for a pivotal conference on Human Rights Awareness and Social Security for Unorganised Sector Workers, affirming their commitment to the cause.

The event, led by the Bharatiya Railway Mall Godam Shramik Union, drew over 20,000 workers to discuss labour rights, human dignity, and formal protections for those working outside formal employment systems. With collaboration from the Bharatiya Labour Union and support from institutions like SGT University and Nomo Foundation, the conference provided a platform for workers to better understand the legal frameworks and welfare schemes designed to protect them.

At the forefront was Dr. Parimal Kanti Mondal, President of BRMGSU, who underscored the profound challenges faced by these workers and emphasized unity and awareness as keys to achieving dignity and justice. Legal, health, and safety issues were discussed, alongside insights from officials including Priyank Kanoongo and Sheo Prasad Tiwari, who highlighted the critical role of strong trade unions in advocacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)