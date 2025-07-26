Left Menu

Two DSPs of Andhra Police killed in road accident

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-07-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 11:49 IST
Two DSPs of Andhra Pradesh police were killed and two others, including a senior police official, suffered injuries when the car in which they were travelling met with an accident near here on Saturday.

The police officials were travelling from Vijayawada to Hyderabad in a car on official work. The car hit the road divider while trying to avoid colliding with a vehicle going ahead of them when the latter's driver applied sudden brakes at Choutuppal near Hyderabad.

After hitting the road divider, the ill-fated car fell on the other side of the road, and it was hit by an oncoming vehicle, police said.

The two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) who work with the Intelligence Security Wing of Andhra Pradesh police died in the accident, while an Additional Superintendent of Police and the vehicle driver sustained injuries.

The injured were undergoing treatment at a private hospital, and their condition was stated to be out of danger.

