Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Courthouse attacked in Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan province, Iranian media report

The semi-official Fars news agency said there may have been a suicide bomber involved in the assault in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-Baluchestan. It said explosions and gunfire were heard around the courthouse building, adding that Jaish al-Adl had in a statement taken responsibility for the attack.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 12:45 IST
UPDATE 1-Courthouse attacked in Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan province, Iranian media report

(Adds details, context) July 26 (Reuters) -

Gunmen from the Sunni Jaish al-Adl Baluch group attacked a courthouse in Iran's restive southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province, Iranian media reported. The semi-official Fars news agency said there may have been a suicide bomber involved in the assault in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-Baluchestan.

It said explosions and gunfire were heard around the courthouse building, adding that Jaish al-Adl had in a statement taken responsibility for the attack. Mehr news agency said a number of injured had been taken to hospital.

The Baluch human rights group HAALVSH, quoting eyewitnesses, said several judiciary staff and security personnel were killed or wounded when the assailants stormed the judges' chambers. Sistan-Baluchestan province, near the borders with Pakistan and Afghanistan, is home to Iran's Sunni Muslim Baluch minority, who have long complained of economic marginaliSation and political exclusion.

The province frequently sees clashes between security forces and armed groups, including Sunni militants and separatists who say they are fighting for greater rights and autonomy. The Iranian government accuses some of them of ties to foreign powers and involvement in cross-border smuggling and insurgency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of statehood to J-K

Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of stat...

 India
2
Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell

Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine M...

 United States
3
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural economies gain competitive edge through digital connectivity

Supply chain resilience hinges on structured data governance

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025