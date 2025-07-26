Left Menu

Rajsthan: Transport inspector in Sirohi raided over Rs 2.5 crore undisclosed assets

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-07-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 13:13 IST
Rajsthan: Transport inspector in Sirohi raided over Rs 2.5 crore undisclosed assets
The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted searches at multiple locations linked to a transport inspector posted in Sirohi district on Saturday, for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth over Rs 2.5 crore, officials said.

According to a spokesperson of the ACB, Sujanaram Choudhary is currently posted as a transport inspector at the Sirohi District Transport Office.

A preliminary investigation revealed Sujanaram's assets exceeded his recognised sources of income by more than 201 per cent.

''Initial investigation indicates that the officer has amassed disproportionate assets estimated at around Rs 2.5 crore since his appointment in government service. This includes several residential and commercial properties in Bhinmal, Mount Abu, Jalore, and Jodhpur,'' an ACB spokesperson said.

The official said bank accounts of Sujanaram and his family members reveal financial transactions amounting to several crores of rupees.

Searches are being conducted at the officer's premises in Jalore, Sirohi, and Jodhpur.

